Nov 10 Canadian Natural Resources ( CNQ.TO ) on Thursday sold $1 billion of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

JP Morgan, BNP Paribas, and RBC were the bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 1.45 PCT MATURITY 11/14/2014 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.901 FIRST PAY 5/14/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 1.484 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 110 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 20 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.45 PCT MATURITY 11/15/2021 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.606 FIRST PAY 5/15/2012 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 3.497 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/16/2011 S&P BBB-PLUS SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS