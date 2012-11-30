BRIEF-TPC Group names Bart de Jong CFO
* de Jong began his career in auditing with KPMG, then held various accounting and internal audit positions at ExxonMobil Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CALGARY, Alberta Nov 30 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd's chief executive said on Friday he expects synthetic crude to keep selling at a discount to benchmark oil because of surging volumes of light crude from formations like the U.S. Bakken, which competes with the tar sands-derived supply.
CEO Marcel Coutu also said the trend of blending the synthetic with heavy bitumen so it can move to market in pipelines is continuing due to tight condensate supplies.
Canadian Oil Sands has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude Canada Ltd joint venture, one of the country's largest oil sands developments.
BRUSSELS, Feb 16 European Union data privacy watchdogs will seek assurances from U.S. authorities that a move by U.S. President Donald Trump to crack down on illegal immigration will not undermine a transatlantic pact protecting the privacy of Europeans' data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 16 Encana Corp, Canada's No. 2 oil and natural gas producer, reported a better-than-expected quarterly operating profit on Thursday, helped by a cash tax recovery.