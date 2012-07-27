CALGARY, Alberta, July 27 Second-quarter profit
at Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which has the largest stake
in Syncrude Canada Ltd, sank 71 percent due to a drop in sales,
lower oil prices and higher operating costs.
Canadian Oil Sands, which has a 37 percent stake in the
massive Syncrude tar sands mining and synthetic crude operation
in northern Alberta, earned C$101 million ($101 million), or 21
Canadian cents a share, down from year-earlier C$346 million, or
71 Canadian cents a share.
The result lagged an average estimate from analysts of 32
Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cash flow, a glimpse into the company's ability to fund
development and pay out dividends, fell 55 percent to C$245
million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, from C$544 million, or
C$1.12 a share.
(Reporting by Jeffrey Jones; Editing by Peter Galloway)