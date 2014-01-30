Jan 30 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the
largest stakeholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd oil sands project
in northern Alberta, said on Thursday fourth-quarter profits
fell 12 percent due to higher expenses and a bigger foreign
exchange loss.
The company, which has a 37 percent interest in Syncrude,
said its profit dropped to C$192 million ($172 million), or 40
Canadian cents per share, from C$218 million, or 45 Canadian
cents, in the fourth quarter of 2012.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 49 Canadian
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income for the fourth quarter was affected by higher
depreciation and depletion expenses, and a C$30 million increase
in the company's foreign exchange loss, though partially offset
by a higher selling price for its oil.
Sales volumes in the quarter averaged 112,092 bpd compared
with 111,669 bpd in the fourth quarter of 2012. It received an
average realized selling price of $91.47 per barrel, 2 percent
higher than the same quarter a year earlier.
During the quarter, operating costs averaged C$37.60 a
barrel, compared with C$38.76 in the year-ago period.
Though the Syncrude project can produce about 350,000
barrels per day, the site has a history of unplanned shutdowns
due to equipment malfunctions, particularly at its complex
upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen stripped from the oil
sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Canadian Oil Sands' cash flow, a measure of its ability to
pay for new projects, fell 6 percent to C$392 million, or 81
Canadian cents per share, from C$418 million, or 86 Canadian
cents.
In December, the company estimated Syncrude's output in 2014
at between 95 million and 110 million barrels, or about 281,000
barrels per day at the midpoint of the estimate.