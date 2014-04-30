CALGARY, Alberta, April 30 Canadian Oil Sands
Ltd, the largest shareholder in the Syncrude Canada Ltd
joint venture, said on Wednesday its first-quarter profit fell 6
percent as tax expenses and foreign exchange losses ate into
higher crude oil sales volumes.
The company, which has a 37 percent stake in the Syncrude
project, said net income was C$172 million, or 35 Canadian cents
per share, from C$177 million, or 37 Canadian cents, in the
first quarter of 2013.
Analysts, on average, expected it to report net income of 49
Canadian cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said its profit for the quarter was affected by
an increase in deferred tax expense and a larger unrealised
foreign exchange loss on long-term debt.
That offset higher sales volumes, which averaged 105,300
barrels per day, up 10 percent from 95,700 bpd in the year-prior
quarter when unplanned extraction and upgrader outages cut
production.
Operating costs averaged C$445 million, compared with C$355
million in the first quarter of 2013, as a result of higher
natural gas prices, the timing of planned maintenance and
increased drilling activity.
Though the Syncrude project in northern Alberta can produce
about 350,000 barrels per day, the site has a history of
unplanned shutdowns due to equipment malfunctions, particularly
at its complex upgraders, which convert tar-like bitumen
stripped from the oil sands into refinery-ready synthetic crude.
Earlier this month Syncrude was forced to shut one of its
two upgraders for unplanned maintenance following a valve leak
repair, forcing Canadian Oil Sands to lower the project's annual
production forecast to between 95 and 105 million barrels.
However, the company said its Mildred Lake mine train
replacement project at Syncrude is 85 percent complete and the
estimated cost had dropped to $3.9 billion from $4.2 billion.
Canadian Oil Sands' cash flow, a measure of its ability to
pay for new projects, rose 30 percent to C$357 million, or 74
Canadian cents, from C$275 million, or 57 Canadian cents in the
same period a year earlier.
Canadian oil sands shares closed at C$23.76 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Nia Williams and Scott Haggett; Editing by
Bernard Orr)