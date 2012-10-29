Oct 29 Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, which
owns the largest stake in Syncrude Canada Ltd, posted a 40
percent rise in third-quarter profit as sales volumes rose and
costs fell.
Canadian Oil Sands, which has a 37 percent stake in the
massive Syncrude tar sands mining and synthetic crude operation
in northern Alberta, earned C$338 million ($337.85 million), or
70 Canadian cents a share, up from a year-earlier C$242 million,
or 50 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 57 Canadian
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, sales averaged 113,300 barrels a day net
to the company, up about 4 percent from a year earlier, with
operating costs averaging C$36.17 a barrel, compared with
C$37.19 last year.
Canadian Oil Sands shares closed at C$20.60 on the Toronto Stock
Exchange on Monday.