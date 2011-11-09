(Follows alerts)

Nov 9 Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited said it struck oil at a UK Central North Sea well, sending its shares up 12 percent.

The oil and gas explorer said the well in Esperanza prospect was drilled to 9,427 feet.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum -- which has 120 days to buy 50 percent of interest in the entire block for $15 million -- said it will test the well for commercial viability, in ten days.

Shares of the company were trading up 8 percent at 46 Canadian cents on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Venture Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)