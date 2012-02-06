Feb 6 Activist investor William Ackman, dissatisfied with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd's poor performance compared with its North American peers, is pushing for dramatic productivity improvements at the country's second-largest rail operator.

The billionaire hedge fund manager holds a 14.2 percent stake in CP through his Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund. He has proposed new members for the railroad board and wants to bring in Hunter Harrison, who engineered a turnaround at rival Canadian National, to lead the transformation.

CP, built in the 1880s to link eastern and western Canada, says it already has a plan to improve profitability. The company, which has historically operated businesses ranging from telegraphs to steamships to hotels, tightened its focus to railroads in the last decade.

Following are some of the key events in the stand-off:

Oct 28 - Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management says it owns a 12.2 percent stake in CP. It would later boost the stake to 14.2 percent.

Dec 1 - Pershing Square says its talks with CP have been productive.

Dec 30 - Ackman proposes that Hunter Harrison, the retired chief executive of Canadian National Railway, take over as CP chief executive. Harrison had been constrained by a non-compete agreement with his former employer, but that deal was to expire at the end of 2011, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Jan 3 - CP Chairman John Cleghorn says no board member had expressed enthusiasm for the proposal to replace Chief Executive Fred Green with Harrison. Ackman says that's not true.

Jan 9 - Ackman says he will put together a slate of directors to replace the CP board. He later says he will propose a minority slate of directors, including two representatives from Pershing and several independent directors.

Jan 13 - Canadian National Railway asks Harrison to reconsider the idea of taking over at rival CP. CN says it has put Pershing "on notice" to stop efforts to induce Harrison to breach contract obligations. Ackman says Pershing reviewed Harrison's contractual obligations carefully before proposing his name.

Jan 20 - Green trumpets support for his plan to improve CP's performance in a letter to employees.

Jan 23 - CN halts pension payments to Hunter Harrison, and asks an Illinois court to rule on whether the former CEO has breached his non-compete and confidentiality obligations.

Jan 24 - Pershing formally announces its nominees for the CP board. They include Ackman, Pershing Square partner Paul Hilal, management consultant Gary Colter, energy industry executive Rebecca MacDonald and former Onex Corp executive Anthony Melman.

Jan 26 - CP announces its quarterly earnings. While profit is higher, the company says its operating ratio has deteriorated.

Jan 31 - Pershing and CP announce dueling meetings to tout their plans for the company. Ackman plans a public event in Toronto, and CP's board and management begin traveling the country to meet privately with shareholders.

Feb 6 - Harrison tells an investors' meeting he would take costs in hand at CP but not head down a "slash and burn" path. Ackman tells meeting he has no plans to take over CP.

(Compiled by Sriraj Kalluvila in Bangalore and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Peter Galloway)