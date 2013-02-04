BRIEF-Alere provides update on Arriva Medical
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
TORONTO Feb 4 Canadian Pacific Railway appointed Keith Creel to the post of president and chief operating officer, the company said on Monday.
Creel, a former protege of Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, was previously executive vice president and chief operating officer at Canadian National Railway, the railroad that Harrison ran before he moved to CP.
It was widely expected that Harrison, who turned CN into North America's most efficient railroad as CEO of the company, would seek to bring Creel to CP. Harrison took the reins at his former rival following a bruising proxy battle a year ago.
* Disagree with court's ruling on Arriva's motion for interim relief
* Notes announcement made by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. Of favorable court decision
March 9 A group that includes Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies, and private-equity firm Pamplona Capital Management has emerged as a bidder for Time Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.