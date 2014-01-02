Jan 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said it would sell the western part of its Dakota,
Minnesota & Eastern Railroad to U.S.-based Genesee & Wyoming Inc
in a deal worth about $210 million.
Canada's second-largest railroad operator said it expected
the sale to result in a writedown of $240 million, which will be
recorded in its fourth quarter.
Canadian Pacific said it did not expect any material effect
on future earnings.
The deal is expected to immediately add to Genesee &
Wyoming's earnings per share, Canadian Pacific said in a
statement.
The transaction is expected to generate about $65 million in
annual revenue for Genesee & Wyoming, which owns and operates
short line and regional freight railroads.
Shares of Canadian Pacific closed at $149.20 on the New York
Stock Exchange, while those of Genesee & Wyoming ended at
$95.43.
Canadian Pacific's Toronto-listed shares closed at C$159.37.