TORONTO May 22 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
said on Wednesday it has repaired and reopened a rail
line near Jansen, Saskatchewan, and continues to clean up after
a derailment that spilled 575 barrels of crude oil on Tuesday.
CP, the country's second-largest rail carrier, said the line
reopened late Tuesday night following repairs and inspections.
It said an investigation continues into the cause of the
accident, the largest of three oil spills for the company in two
months.
Five cars containing Western Canadian crude on an eastbound
mixed-freight train derailed and one leaked oil, which was
contained at the site, CP said.
The accident follows a CP derailment in western Minnesota
that spilled 360 barrels of Canadian crude in late March.
Less than a week later, a 400-barrel spill occurred in a
derailment in northern Ontario.
A boom in North American oil production has prompted a huge
rise in shipment of crude by rail as output has outgrown the
existing pipeline network.
The spill may again prompt concerns about the environmental
risks of shipping crude on railways and raise questions about
CP's safety record as the company pushes hard to cut costs and
boost efficiency under new executive leadership.
CP Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison blamed previous
accidents on broken wheels and a broken rail and said the
railway was investing in technology to prevent "avoidable"
problems in the future.
CP shares were 1.5 percent higher at C$142.09 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange in early trade on Wednesday.