BRIEF-Valhi Q4 EPS $0.03
* Valhi Inc says chemicals segment's net sales of $333.7 million in q4 of 2016 were $46.7 million, or 16%, higher than in q4 of 2015
CALGARY, Alberta May 21 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said five tankers containing oil derailed on Tuesday morning near Jansen, Saskatchewan, and one of the cars is leaking crude.
Ed Greenberg, a spokesman for the company, said the cars containing Western Canadian crude were on an eastbound mixed-freight train. The company does not yet have an estimate for how much spilled from the leaking tanker, but Greenberg said the oil has been contained at the site of the derailment.
* AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces proposed private offering of usd and GBP senior subordinated notes
TORONTO, March 10 A class-action lawsuit seeking the return of deposits has been launched against the developer of a downtown Toronto hotel bearing the name of U.S. President Donald Trump, the lawyer who won an earlier test case for disgruntled investors said on Friday.