* Glass Lewis, Egan-Jones recommend Pershing's entire slate
* Glass Lewis recommends withholding votes for CP chairman,
CEO
* Board vote scheduled for CP's annual meeting May 17
TORONTO, May 9 Two more advisory firms have
backed activist investor William Ackman's bid to shake up
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, a big boost for Ackman's
Pershing Square Capital Management in its proxy fight with
Canada's No. 2 railroad.
The endorsements match a recent recommendation from
Institutional Shareholder Services Inc, another leading proxy
advisor, which recommended Pershing's slate for election to CP's
board at its May 17 annual meeting.
Pershing and CP are locked in a heated proxy battle over who
should lead CP. Pershing says CP CEO Fred Green should be
replaced, ideally by former Canadian National Railway
CEO Hunter Harrison.
CP has argued that Green has a turnaround plan for the
railroad that is working, while Pershing has only a vague
strategy. A vote for Pershing Square nominees is a "vote for
risk and disruption," it said Wednesday.
But in a note to clients, Glass Lewis & Co advised its
clients to back Pershing Square's entire slate of seven nominees
and to vote against re-electing CP Chairman John Cleghorn and
Green as directors.
"We believe the company's serial underperformance from a
total shareholder return perspective and its industry-worst
operating performance require a far-reaching overhaul of the
board and senior management" it said.
Proxy firms advise large institutional investors ahead of
shareholder votes, and their reports can shift votes for or
against management in proxy battles.
Egan-Jones took the same approach. "We believe that voting
on the dissidents' ballot for the dissidents' nominees is in the
best interest of the company and its shareholders," it said.
Ackman pointed out that Glass Lewis recommended shareholders
withhold votes for eight of CP's incumbent directors, while ISS
advised withholding votes from six and Egan Jones advised
shareholders withhold votes for all 15 of CP's directors.
"We are unaware of so powerful and uniform an endorsement
for change in the history of large cap activism," Ackman said in
a statement.
Ackman has ruled out a compromise with CP, which last week
indicated it was willing to negotiate ahead of its annual
meeting in Calgary.
Canadian Pacific was not immediately available to comment.
Earlier this week, Ontario Teachers' Pension Fund, a large
Canadian Pacific shareholder, also said it would vote for
Ackman's slate instead of the incumbent board.
"It appears at this stage that Pershing Square Capital
Management could win all seven board seats as a result of this
proxy contest," said BMO Capital Markets analyst Fadi Chamoun in
a note to clients.
Shares in CP were down 1.3 percent or 93 Canadian cents at
C$72.76 on the Toronto Stock Exchange in early trade on
Wednesday morning.
(Reporting By Euan Rocha and Allison Martell; Editing by Janet
Guttsman, Dave Zimmerman)