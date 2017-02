TORONTO May 11 The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is backing activist shareholder William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management in its proxy battle with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd, Pershing said on Friday.

The pension fund, one of Canada's largest, has decided to vote for Pershing's slate of seven nominees and withhold votes from all of the railway's current directors, Pershing said in a statement. (Reporting By Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)