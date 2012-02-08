* Green responds to activist Ackman's meeting
* Defends DM&E acquisition
TORONTO Feb 8 Canadian Pacific Railway
Chief Executive Fred Green struck back against William
Ackman on Wednesday by insisting that the activist investor has
no concrete plan to make the rail operator more efficient.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management wants to
replace Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO
Hunter Harrison. Pershing hosted a town hall-style meeting with
investors and media in Toronto on Monday to build support for
his proposals to shake up CP.
"Pershing Square continues to offer no plan or clear
timetable for the improvement of CP's operations," Green wrote
in a letter to employees obtained by Reuters.
Green argued that CP has been making progress on its own
plan to boost performance.
Green also addressed Ackman's criticism of its 2008
acquisition of U.S. Class II railroad DM&E. On Monday Pershing
called the deal a mistake, made at a high valuation with
"irresponsible financing."
"The acquisition of the DM&E brought in a team of top-level
railroaders and, most importantly, further extended the reach of
CP into the U.S. Midwest, a vital part of our network," said
Green.
(Reporting By Allison Martell; Additional reporting by Susan
Taylor)