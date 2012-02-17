* Starts clock ticking on strike, lockout
* CP made up C$1.9 bln pension shortfall last 3 yrs
* CP says has number of fair pension reform proposals
TORONTO, Feb 17 Canadian Pacific Railway
said Friday it has asked the federal government to
appoint a conciliator to help it address pension reform in its
labor talks with the union representing 4,800 train crew
employees and rail traffic controllers.
Canada's No. 2 railroad, which is under pressure from an
activist investor, said pension costs are significantly
affecting its operating efficiency and ability to invest in
growth opportunities.
The request for a conciliator from the Minister of Labour
starts the clock ticking towards the possibility of a legal
strike or lockout. The average conciliation process can last 80
to 90 days, the company said.
Calgary, Alberta-based CP said it has contributed C$1.9
billion ($1.9 billion) of solvency deficit contributions to its
pension plan over the past three years.
CP, the target of Pershing Square Capital Management hedge
fund, which wants to replace the railway's CEO and boost
efficiency, said it seeks changes to legacy pension and post
retirement benefits that are industry comparable.
It has a number of proposed options, which CP said
were fair to workers and won't affect existing pensioners.
Some proposals guarantee a pension payment that is
comparable to what the union already agreed to for the bulk of
its members at larger Canadian National Railway, CN
said.
"Generally speaking, union negotiation at the rails is about
maintaining parity with your competitors," Genuity analyst David
Tyerman said.
"If one of them gets something that the other doesn't, then
you're going to start an arms race."
As its battle with Pershing Square heats up, CP's efficiency
has been unfavorably compared with CN's best-in-class
performance. CP's operating ratio, which measures the percentage
of revenue needed to run a railway, is 81.3 percent, versus CN's
63.5 percent.
Pershing Square founder William Ackman wants former CN boss
Hunter Harrison to take control of CP and wrestle its operating
ratio down to 65 percent by 2015. CN has set a target of 70-72
percent in 2014.
CP's train crew and controllers, whose contract expired
December 31, 2011, have been in talks with CP since early
October 2011. They are represented by the Teamsters Canada Rail
Conference, which was not immediately available for comment.
CP shares were up 1.3 percent, or 98 Canadian cents, at
C$73.86 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday afternoon.
"I don't think investors very often react to strikes,"
Tyerman said.
"They only react to situations where
competitiveness of the companies in question is damaged in some
way. And that's usually not by a strike, it's usually by the
fact that the management caves in to the union and makes the
company uncompetitive."
($1=$1.00 Canadian)
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; Additional reporting by Allison
Martell; editing by Rob Wilson)