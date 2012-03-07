BRIEF-Schlumberger NV says CEO Paal Kibsgaard 2016 compensation was $18.6 mln
* Schlumberger NV says CFO Simon Ayat 2016 total compensation was $6.55 million versus $6.65 million in 2015
March 7 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd repeated its support for Chief Executive Fred Green on Wednesday and posted testimonials from satisfied rail customers, including miner Teck and potash producer Mosaic .
CP, which is in a proxy battle with its biggest shareholder, who wants to replace Green, said these relationships, and the volume growth that comes from them, were forecast to improve its operating ratio by about 600 basis points between 2011 and 2014.
The operating ratio is an important barometer of how efficient, and ultimately profitable, a railroad is.
(Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver Editing by Peter Galloway)
* Sets quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Freddie Mac says expects to issue approximately $1.2 billion in k certificates , which are expected to settle on or about february 27, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: