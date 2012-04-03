April 3 A number of Canadian Pacific Railway customers have expressed concerns about disruptions that would occur if Hunter Harrison was installed as its new chief executive, CP said on Tuesday.

However, CP, which is fighting off a plan by its biggest shareholder to replace its CEO with Harrison, said in a statement it is not including any "change-in-management" clauses in customer contracts.

Harrison is the former CEO of Canadian National Railway , CP's biggest competitor. CP is Canada's second biggest railroad. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Janet Guttsman)