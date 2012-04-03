US STOCKS-Wall St opens lower as energy, finance stocks weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to open)
April 3 A number of Canadian Pacific Railway customers have expressed concerns about disruptions that would occur if Hunter Harrison was installed as its new chief executive, CP said on Tuesday.
However, CP, which is fighting off a plan by its biggest shareholder to replace its CEO with Harrison, said in a statement it is not including any "change-in-management" clauses in customer contracts.
Harrison is the former CEO of Canadian National Railway , CP's biggest competitor. CP is Canada's second biggest railroad. (Reporting By Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Janet Guttsman)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.47 pct (Updates to open)
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
RIYADH, Feb 24 Saudi Arabia's King Salman starts a month-long Asian tour on Sunday to build ties with the world's fastest growing importers of Saudi oil and promote investment opportunities, including the sale of a stake in its giant state firm Saudi Aramco.