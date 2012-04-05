TORONTO, April 5 Activist shareholder William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management filed its proxy circular for Canadian Pacific Railway on Thursday, arguing once more that only a new chief executive can turn around Canada's No. 2 railroad.

In an accompanying letter to shareholders, Ackman urged shareholders to vote for Pershing's seven board nominees, and against a resolution on executive compensation.

Pershing, CP's largest shareholder, wants Canadian Pacific to replace Chief Executive Fred Green with former Canadian National Railway CEO Hunter Harrison. (Reporting By Allison Martell)