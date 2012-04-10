* CP sees Q1 diluted EPS between C$0.80-C$0.83

* Says had record operating metrics in Q1

* Company says strength continued in April

* Biggest shareholder wants to replace CP's CEO (Adds details, background)

April 10 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Tuesday it expects to report first-quarter diluted earnings per share in the range of 80 to 83 Canadian cents, about 300 percent above its 2011 first-quarter diluted EPS.

CP, which is fighting a proxy battle against its biggest shareholder, is due to report its first-quarter results on April 20.

CP's year-earlier first-quarter profit plunged 67 percent due to harsh winter weather, which included avalanches and heavy snow in British Columbia, the Canadian Prairies and the U.S. Midwest.

CP, Canada's second-biggest railroad, said it delivered record operating performance figures in the first quarter with improvements over the year-before quarter and over the average of the previous three years' first quarters.

The strong operating performance continued into April, CP said in a statement.

"The record operating metrics are now driving improved financial results. This is evidence that our multi-year plan is the right strategy to produce value for our shareholders," CP Chief Executive Fred Green said.

CP's biggest shareholder, Pershing Square Capital Management, wants to replace Green with the former CEO of Canadian National Railway Co, Hunter Harrison.

Pershing says Harrison will do a better job of improving CP's operating performance, which has been at the bottom of its class.

