* Lays out operating plan with extra employees, trains
* Analysts say it is right call although could raise costs
* Outlook strong for bulk market; modest for retail market
* Earnings down 5 pct in third quarter
By Nicole Mordant
Oct 25 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO)
laid out a beefed-up winter operating plan on Tuesday in hopes
of preventing a repeat of the disruptions earlier this year
that resulted from harsh weather.
CP, the country's No. 2 railway, said it would have extra
employees, locomotives and snowplows on standby to avoid the
disarray its customers faced when avalanches and heavy
snowstorms shut down its tracks in Western Canada this past
winter, when it not have the manpower or equipment to deal with
disruptions swiftly.
The railroad, which has tracks across Canada and across the
border into the United States, does run the risk of being
"over-resourced" and raising its costs because of the
precautions it is taking, but it is the correct risk to take,
analysts said.
"That's probably the right decision to focus on regaining
customer confidence as opposed to making sure that the next few
months' margins are better," said BMO Capital Markets analyst
Fadi Chamoun.
CP gave details of the plan on a conference call after it
released third-quarter earnings that were down 5 percent,
largely as expected, due to ongoing clean-up costs from
flooding that followed rough winter conditions.
CP's shares slid after its release of the results. By
mid-afternoon they were down 72 Canadian cents, or 1.2 percent,
at C$59.09 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Shares in its larger rival, Canadian National Railway
(CNR.TO), which reports results later on Tuesday, were 0.7
percent higher at C$75.72.
This winter CP will have an extra 500 trades employees on
its properties as well as 61 new locomotives, with another 30
coming on in the first quarter, said Mike Franczak, CP's vice
president of operations.
Any locomotives deemed surplus to the fleet will be placed
in warm storage making them easily accessible.
"There are many, many other changes we have made to protect
our service and production plans and I am very confident that
we are ready," Franczak said .
A TALE OF TWO MARKETS
The outlook for CP's bulk shipments, which include products
such as potash, coal and grains, remains "surprisingly strong",
despite media reports of a slowdown in Asia, where most of the
goods are headed, CP Chief Executive Fred Green said.
The outlook for retail shipments is, however, not as rosy,
he said, as U.S. unemployment remains high and concerns over
the health of Europe's economy abound.
CP reported third-quarter net income of C$186.8 million
($185 million), or C$1.10 a share, on Tuesday, largely in line
with analysts' estimates and down from C$197.3 million, or
C$1.17 a share, in the year-before quarter.
Revenue rose 4 percent to C$1.34 billion, as the market had
expected.
CP said its operating ratio - an important measure of a
railway's productivity - rose to 75.8 percent in the quarter,
from 73.7 percent in the year-ago period.
The higher the ratio, which measures operating costs as a
percentage of revenue, the less efficient the railway.
"The issue with CP is that right now they are the most
inefficient railroad. They have the highest level of expenses
compared to the rest of rails," said Edward Jones analyst Brian
Yarbrough.
"There's this huge opportunity to improve that," he said.
($1=$1.01 Canadian)
(Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver. Additional
reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; editing by Rob
Wilson and Peter Galloway)