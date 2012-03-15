GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth peak, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
March 15 Canadian Pacific Railway said on Thursday it will provide exclusive rail service to Unimin Corp to transport frack sand from a Wisconsin facility the industrial mineral producer expects to open in 2013.
The new facility in Tunnel City will produce two million tons of frack sand annually - used in the drilling industry in hydraulic fracturing - for markets in North Dakota, Texas, Colorado and elsewhere.
Financial terms of the multi-year deal with Unimin, a long-standing CP customer, were not disclosed.
Shale oil and gas producers uses frack sand in hydraulic rock fracturing, a drilling technique that involves the high-pressure injection of liquid underground. Frack sand is used to keep fractures open, allowing access to the oil or gas.
Canadian Pacific shares were up C$1.51, or 2 percent, at C$76.84 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon. (Reporting By Susan Taylor; editing by Rob Wilson)
