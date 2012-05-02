* CP says its shareholders would prefer compromise
* Ackman says chance of compromise "almost zero"
* Proxy vote set for May 17
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, May 2 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd
indicated on Wednesday it is willing to negotiate a
compromise with activist investor William Ackman, but Ackman
said the chances of a deal ahead of a showdown shareholder vote
later this month were "almost zero."
The main obstacle to a compromise appears to be a battle
over who should be at the helm of CP, Canada's No. 2 railroad.
Ackman's hedge fund, Pershing Square Capital Management,
wants CP Chief Executive Fred Green to be replaced by Hunter
Harrison, the former head of Canadian National Railway.
CP has so far stood by Green, but at least one report now
hints that it now may be willing to talk about replacing him.
CP, however, is refusing to even consider Harrison for the job.
Pershing, CP's top shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake,
contends that CP has been mismanaged, and it has named a slate
of seven candidates for election to CP's board of directors.
Pershing's nominees are competing directly against CP's own
slate.
Shareholders are set to vote on the rival slates at the
company's annual meeting on May 17 and some recent shareholder
polls indicate that most institutional shareholders favor the
Pershing Square nominees.
"CP has heard many of its shareholders who have indicated
they would prefer to see a reasonable compromise worked out
before the May 17 annual meeting," said CP spokesman Ed
Greenberg.
"Mr. Ackman's recent public statements indicate he is
opposed to a compromise. If that changes, we would be pleased to
have discussions towards a constructive resolution that would be
in the best interests of CP and all its shareholders."
CP's comments represent a marked change in tone from the
more aggressive stance that the railroad has taken since Ackman
launched his drive to replace Green late last year.
Ackman, however, said there was little chance of a
compromise with CP ahead of the shareholder vote. "CP needs a
mandate for change from the shareholders. If the shareholders
don't get a vote, how do we have a mandate?" he asked.
"I don't know that this is something that can get resolved.
We are always open to compromise, but I do not think you can
compromise a shareholder's right to exercise and express what
they want. That's why I think the probability of a settlement
here is very close to zero."
Ackman said that CP and its chairman, John Cleghorn, have
not reached out to Pershing since discussions between the two
sides broke down in January.
"Pershing Square has always been, and remains, committed to
advancing the best interests of the company and its
shareholders," he said. "If Mr. Cleghorn or other directors have
ideas they wish to discuss with us consistent with that
objective, they should call me."
MOMENTUM BEHIND PERSHING
A recent poll by consulting firm Brendan Wood International
of CP institutional shareholders, representing about 45 percent
of the shares in the company, found that a vast majority favor
Pershing Square's slate of directors. A Reuters poll last month
also indicated a similar trend.
Proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services Inc
ISS and Glass Lewis are both expected to weigh in on the proxy
battle soon. If Pershing's slate wins an endorsement from the
firms, momentum could swing further in its favor.
Pershing has promised to improve CP's operating ratio, which
is a key measure of a railroad's efficiency. CP contends,
however, that the cost cuts required to achieve Pershing's
stated 65 percent operating ratio goal are unrealistic.
The Globe and Mail newspaper, earlier on Wednesday, reported
CP may offer to back at least four of Ackman's seven candidates
for the board. The report, citing sources familiar with the
matter, said CP opposes the plan to name Harrison as CP's new
CEO but is prepared to commit to a search for a new chief to
replace Green.
A source close to CP said, however, the company is not
looking to replace Green and stressed it has not retained the
services of an executive search firm.
Sources close to Pershing told Reuters that some of CP's
shareholders have informed it that CP is open to a compromise
that could include replacing Green, but that the railroad will
not even consider Harrison. They said also that Pershing will
not agree to a deal that excludes the former CN Rail head as a
potential CEO.
Shares of CP closed 12 Canadian cents higher at C$77.44 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday. The stock ended the day
up 14 cents at $78.46 in New York.
