Dec 3 Canadian Pacific Railway said it
will take a pre-tax non-cash charge of about C$180 million
($181.2 million) in the fourth quarter on an option to extend
its network to carry coal from the Powder River Basin in
northeastern Wyoming and southeastern Montana.
Canada's second-biggest railway said it plans to
indefinitely defer the extension due to weakness in the thermal
coal market.
CP acquired the option to build a 260-mile extension of its
network into coal mines in the Powder River Basin when it bought
Dakota Minnesota and Eastern railroad in 2007.
The purchase gave CP access to lucrative markets in the
booming U.S. Midwest but it came at a steep price.
The company said on Monday components of the charge include
the option, engineering design costs, land and capitalized
interest.
Shares of the Calgary, Alberta-based company closed at
C$92.70 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.