* Activist investor reveals 12.2 pct stake in CP

* Plans to discuss operations, strategy, future plans

TORONTO Oct 31 Hedge fund manager William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management has acquired 12.2 percent stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO), it said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

According to the filing, Pershing plans to discuss CP's "business, management, operations, assets, capitalization, financial condition, governance, strategy and future plans" with the company and other parties.

Ackman is a widely watched investor who says he likes to take big stakes in public companies and work with management to improve their businesses.

Shares of CP, which rose 4.3 percent in trading in New York on Friday, were up a further 5.3 percent at $67.99 in trade before the morning bell on Monday.

Reached on Friday evening, CP declined to comment on the investment.

