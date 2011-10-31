* William Ackman's Pershing Square reveals 12.2 pct stake

* Plans to discuss operations, strategy, plans (Adds quote from internal memo)

TORONTO Oct 31 A major investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP.TO) by hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management could bring operational changes or put some or all of Canada's second largest railway in play.

Pershing, run by widely watched activist investor William Ackman, has bought a 12.2 percent stake in the railway, according to a regulatory filing late Friday.

Pershing plans to discuss CP's "business, management, operations, assets, capitalization, financial condition, governance, strategy and future plans" with the company and with other parties, the filing said.

Ackman has said he likes to take big stakes in public companies and work with management to improve their businesses.

In a memo to employees obtained by Reuters, CP acknowledged the investment.

"We will speak with Pershing Square to hear their input into our plan, already targeted at realizing greater efficiency and improved service reliability," the memo said.

CP reported a drop in third-quarter earnings last Tuesday after its operations were hit by severe weather and flooding. It also said its operating ratio, an important measure of a railway's productivity, had risen to 75.8 percent in the quarter from 73.7 percent in the year-before period. [ID:nL3E7LP223]

The higher the ratio, which measures operating costs as a percentage of revenue, the less efficient the railway.

By comparison, the larger Canadian National Railway Co (CNR.TO) reported an operating ratio of 59.3 percent. While CP's stock is down about 4 percent on the year, CN's is up about 20 percent.

Edward Jones analyst Brian Yarbrough said Ackman probably sees an scope for improvement in CP's operating ratio and its poor performance compared with its North American peers.

"I think he sees an opportunity where maybe he can go in and shake some things up ... potentially unlock the value that's sitting there," he said.

Ackman is not typically interested in buying companies outright, Yarbrough said, so investors should not expect a repeat of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRKa.N) purchase of U.S. railway Burlington Northern Santa Fe.

Ackman first attracted attention in 2005, when he pressured fast-food chain Wendy's WEN.N to spin off its Tim Hortons THI.TO coffee shops, but Yarbrough does not see any potential spinoff at CP.

Operational changes may prove difficult at the company because of its unionized workforce, regulations and safety concerns, RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin wrote in a note on Monday.

"We consider a sale of the company to a strategic player as unlikely. However, a sale to a Canada-based pension/infrastructure player would have significantly fewer impediments from a regulatory and political perspective, in our view," said the note.

Spracklin raised his share price target to C$80 from C$66, predicting a "pile-on" of investors following Ackman's lead.

CP declined to comment on Pershing's investment. The company's shares were down 2.5 percent at C$62.21 on Monday afternoon on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Reporting by Allison Martell; additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver