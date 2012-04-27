* 5,000 workers in strike position after May 22
* Major issues unresolved on pension, wages, union says
* CP "optimistic" for negotiated settlement
TORONTO, April 27 Members of the union
representing 5,000 conductors, trainmen, yardmen, locomotive
engineers and traffic controllers at Canadian Pacific Railway
Ltd have voted 95 percent in favor of a strike mandate,
the latest challenge for Canada's second-biggest railway.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union said it will be
in a strike position after May 22. That's less than a week after
CP holds its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote
between a management and activist investor's slate of directors.
Contract talks, which began in October 2011, have not
resolved issues on pensions, work rules, wages, fatigue
management and work-life balance, the union said. The previous
collective agreement expired on Jan. 1, 2012.
CP is fighting a bruising proxy battle with hedge fund
Pershing Square Capital Management. It said more talks are
planned in May and it is optimistic it will reach a deal.
"The announcement by the TCRC is part of the standard
collective bargaining process. Both sides concluded negotiations
this week and the union left with an offer from the company,"
said spokesman Ed Greenberg.
"We have settled and ratified deals with five of our other
unions over the past few years. CP's objective is to reach a
negotiated settlement with the TCRC and we remain optimistic
this will occur."
The prospect of a strike comes at a bad time for CP, which
is fighting for shareholder support at the May 17 annual
meeting.
Pershing Square has proposed a slate of seven new directors
and wants to replace CP Chief Executive Fred Green with former
Canadian National Railway Co CEO Hunter Harrison.
CP released a letter on Friday to Pershing Square founder
William Ackman demanding he retract and apologize for statements
he made about CP's quarterly results issued last week.
A poll released Thursday of CP's institutional shareholders,
representing about 45 percent of the company's shares, said 75
percent of favor Pershing slate of directors.
CP shares were down 22 Canadian cents at C$76.22 on Friday
morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor)