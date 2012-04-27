* About 5,000 workers in strike position on May 23
* Major issues unresolved on pension, wages, union says
* CP "optimistic" on negotiated settlement
(Adds details from CP statement on pension reform, comment from
Ackman, comment from union, updates stock price)
By Susan Taylor
TORONTO, April 27 Members of the union
representing about 5,000 conductors, trainmen, yardmen,
locomotive engineers and traffic controllers at Canadian Pacific
Railway Ltd have voted 95 percent in favor of a strike
mandate, the latest challenge for Canada's second-biggest
railway.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union members will be
in a strike position after a cooling-off period ends on May 23,
the company said on Friday. That's less than a week after CP
holds its annual meeting, where shareholders will vote to decide
between a management and activist investor's slate of directors.
Contract talks, which began in October 2011, have not
resolved issues on pensions, work rules, wages, fatigue
management and work-life balance, the union said. The previous
collective agreement expired on Jan. 1, 2012.
CP, which is fighting a bruising proxy battle with hedge
fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said more talks with
the Teamsters are scheduled under the supervision of a
government-appointed conciliator and that it is optimistic a
deal can be reached.
"On the pension plan side there's a lot of things to discuss
and it seems that CP Rail's position is very, very far away from
our position," said union spokesman Stephane Lacroix.
"At this moment, there's still hope as long as CP Rail sits
and negotiates in good faith."
For its part, CP says pension costs are significantly
affecting operating efficiency and the company's ability to
invest in growth opportunities.
It said it has made C$1.9 billion in solvency deficit
contributions to its pension plan over the past three years and
that it now must make its pension and retirement benefits
comparable with industry standards.
"It is vital to the future of the railroad that legacy
pension issues are resolved," Chief Executive Fred Green said.
BAD TIMING
The prospect of a strike comes at a bad time for CP, which is
fighting for shareholder support at its May 17 annual meeting.
Pershing Square has proposed a slate of seven new directors
and wants to replace Green with former Canadian National Railway
Co CEO Hunter Harrison.
Pershing argues that Harrison can make faster improvements
in CP's worst-in-class operating ratio, a key measure of
railroad efficiency, promising to reach a 65 percent ratio by
2015.
CP says it will reach a 70-72 percent ratio in 2014 and
68.5-70.5 percent in 2016. The lower the ratio, the more
efficient the operation.
In the first-quarter results it issued last week, CP said
its operating ratio had improved to 80.1 percent from 90.6
percent in the year-before quarter, when brutal winter weather
hammered operations.
CP released a letter on Friday to Pershing Square founder
William Ackman demanding he retract and apologize for statements
he made about the CP quarterly results.
"We demand you publicly retract your untrue accusations and
offer your apology to the company, our shareholders, our board
of directors, our audit committee, and the dedicated employees
whose integrity you called into question," CP Chairman John
Cleghorn wrote.
The letter says that Ackman, in media interviews, said that
the company had intentionally manipulated its first-quarter
earnings by improperly not accruing for bonuses.
Ackman did not apologize, and said on Friday that
shareholders agree there is a need for change.
"We have always spoken the truth based on sources and facts
we have found reliable, and our concerns regarding Q1 accruals
have been based on multiple sources," Ackman said in a
statement.
"The bottom line is the case for change at CP is
overwhelming based on the company's own reported numbers over
the past six years."
A poll released Thursday of CP's institutional shareholders,
representing about 45 percent of the company's shares, said 75
percent of favor Pershing slate of directors.
CP shares were down 75 Canadian cents at C$75.69 at midday
on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting By Susan Taylor; Editing by Peter Galloway)