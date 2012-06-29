Transocean's stock could surge with $60 oil -Barron's
NEW YORK, Feb 26 Shares of Transocean Ltd could rise more than 35 percent in the next year or two if oil prices top $60 a barrel, Barron's said in an article on Sunday.
June 29 Canadian Pacific Railway named Hunter Harrison as chief executive, months after the company's top shareholder pitched for the former CEO of rival Canadian National Railway.
In May, former Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, following a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman and his company Pershing Square Capital Management.
Ackman, who is CP's biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, wanted to replace Green with Harrison. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
