June 29 Canadian Pacific Railway named Hunter Harrison as chief executive, months after the company's top shareholder pitched for the former CEO of rival Canadian National Railway.

In May, former Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn both quit after a boardroom coup, following a proxy battle with New York activist shareholder William Ackman and his company Pershing Square Capital Management.

Ackman, who is CP's biggest shareholder with a 14.1 percent stake, wanted to replace Green with Harrison. (Reporting by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)