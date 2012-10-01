BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said chief operations officer Mike Franczak resigned effective immediately, the latest top executive to leave Canada's second-largest railroad.
Franczak, who is also an executive vice president, has been with the company since 1987.
Canadian Pacific's Chief Executive Fred Green and Chairman John Cleghorn had quit in May after the management lost a proxy battle to activist shareholder William Ackman and his company, Pershing Square Capital Management.
Three board members resigned later.
The position of chief operations officer will not be replaced at this time, the company said on Monday.
Shares of the company, which has a market value of C$14.2 billion, closed at C$82.64 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately