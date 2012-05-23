* Canada top spring wheat, canola exporter
* One-week strike to affect 162,000 T in CWB grain
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 23 A strike at Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd, the country's No. 2 railroad, will
delay at least 162,000 tonnes of grain sold to Canadian Wheat
Board buyers, a senior CWB official said on Wednesday.
The CWB, which is Western Canada's monopoly marketer of
wheat and barley until Aug. 1, roughly splits its grain-shipping
business between Canadian Pacific and its larger competitor,
Canadian National Railway Co.
The CWB will now try to divert as much grain as possible to
CN during the CP Rail strike, said Ward Weisensel, the Wheat
Board's chief operating officer. But it expects to incur
penalties for failing to deliver grain on time to vessels
waiting in ports.
Canadian Labor Minister Lisa Raitt said on Wednesday that
the government would introduce back-to-work legislation as early
as Monday if the strike continues.
"It's going to put half your whole program basically a week
behind, perhaps more, depending on how quickly the railway can
begin to catch up on the backlog that will be there," Weisensel
said in an interview with Reuters.
"We're one of many shippers facing the same issues here. We
need to resolve the issue immediately and get the railway back
and moving again."
The strike by 4,800 engineers, conductors and traffic
controllers at CP Rail started early on Wednesday, shutting down
all CP freight traffic.
Canadian shippers are highly dependent on the country's two
dominant railways to move grain because there is no river
freight system in Western Canada, as there is in the United
States.
Canada is the biggest exporter of spring wheat, durum,
canola and oats, as well as a top producer of the crop nutrient
potash, all of which move to export position mainly by rail.
The Wheat Board's total for delayed sales does not include
sales that are handled by CWB-accredited exporters, such as
Cargill Ltd, Viterra Inc, Richardson
International, Toepfer International and Louis Dreyfus Corp
, who will also be affected.
The strike affects grain cargoes both east and west - to
Port Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, and Port of Thunder Bay,
Ontario, said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of the Western
Grain Elevators Association.
"We need the federal government to use any means at its
disposal to ensure this labor destruction ends."
Grain companies face penalties for extending contracts,
keeping ships waiting, or even canceled sales, he added.
Companies that process the crops, crushing canola into
vegetable oil or milling wheat, will also be hurt because they
rely on rail for supplies, Sobkowich said.
The CWB will give up its grain monopoly at the end of the
current crop marketing year and compete in an open market.
