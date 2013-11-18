Nov 18 Canadian Solar Inc :
* Dif infrastructure to acquire four utility-scale solar power
plants from
Canadian Solar
* Unit has entered into a sales agreement whereby dif will
acquire from
Canadian Solar four utility-scale solar power plants
* Under agreement, 4 solar power plants are expected to start
construction in
2013 and 2014, with commercial operation expected in 2014
* More than 400 jobs are expected to be created through the
construction of
projects
* Says about 190,000 Canadian Solar cs6x high-performance
modules will be
installed in the 4 solar power plants
