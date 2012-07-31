July 31 Canadian Solar Inc trimmed its forecast for second-quarter sales but said its profit margin would rise, sending its shares up more than 13 percent in premarket trading on Tuesday.

The company, which is based in Canada but has most of its operations in China, said its sales would be between 410-420 megawatts for the quarter, down from the 430-450 MW it had forecast in May.

Gross profit margins, however, would climb to 12-12.5 percent for the 8-10 percent range it had expected. (Reporting By Matt Daily; Editing by Alden Bentley)