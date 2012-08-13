Aug 13 Canadian Solar Inc said it signed a C$93 million ($93.8 million) loan agreement with China Development Bank Corp to partially fund its acquisition of stakes in 16 solar power projects.

The company, which is based in Canada but has most of its operations in China, said in April it will buy a majority stake in these projects from SkyPower Ltd for about C$185 million.

The loan facility has a five-year maturity. Chinese banks have eagerly lent to the solar industry, which globally accounts for less than 1 percent of generating capacity but is expected to grow as much as four-fold over the next five years.