Aug 13 Canadian Solar Inc said it
signed a C$93 million ($93.8 million) loan agreement with China
Development Bank Corp to partially fund its
acquisition of stakes in 16 solar power projects.
The company, which is based in Canada but has most of its
operations in China, said in April it will buy a majority stake
in these projects from SkyPower Ltd for about C$185 million.
The loan facility has a five-year maturity. Chinese banks
have eagerly lent to the solar industry, which globally accounts
for less than 1 percent of generating capacity but is expected
to grow as much as four-fold over the next five years.