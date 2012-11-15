BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Solar products maker Canadian Solar Inc reported a 35 percent fall in third-quarter revenue due to a steep decline in prices of panels that convert sunlight into electricity.
Net loss slightly dipped to $43.7 million, or $1.01 per share, from $43.9 million, or $1.02 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue at the Guelph, Ontario-based company, most of whose manufacturing operations are in China, fell to $326 million.
The United States last week gave final approval to duties on billions of dollars of solar equipment imports from China, compounding problems for companies such as Canadian Solar.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.