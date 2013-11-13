Nov 13 Solar power company Canadian Solar Inc swung to a profit after eight straight quarters of losses, driven by its high-margin solar power plant business.

Net income attributable to Canadian Solar was $27.7 million, or 56 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with net loss of $43.7 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 51 percent to $490.9 million.