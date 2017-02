May 30 Canadian Tire Corp Ltd will close 115 under-performing and non-strategic corporate stores while its sporting goods chain, FGL Sports, plans to expand its footprint significantly.

FGL Sports plans to add more than 100 new Sport Chek and Atmosphere stores over the next five years, the company said in a statement.

Canadian Tire bought FGL, formerly Forzani Group Ltd, last year. (Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)