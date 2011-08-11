BRIEF-Singapore Airlines agrees to place $13.8 bln order with Boeing
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
(Corrects first bullet point to show diluted EPS, not basic)
* Q2 2011 EPS C$1.29 vs C$1.50 in Q2 2010
* Profit missed C$1.45 estimate, according to I/B/E/S
* Revenue up 4 pct to C$2.57 bln
* Spending on promotions, infrastructure holds back profit
TORONTO, Aug 11 Canadian Tire Corp's (CTC.TO) (CTCa.TO) profit fell 14 percent on Thursday, missing market estimates, as the retailer spent more on promotions and invested in infrastructure.
Profit at the company, whose flagship Canadian Tire chain sells housewares, sporting goods and automotive products, dropped even as higher gasoline prices helped boost retail sales by 5.1 percent.
Earnings fell to C$105.8 million, or C$1.29 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended July 2, from C$122.8 million, or C$1.50, a year earlier.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of C$1.45 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue, which includes financial services, rose 4 percent to C$2.57 billion, compared with the average analyst estimate of C$2.62 billion.
In addition to spending on its stores and merchandising, lower-than-expected sales of some seasonal goods and costs related to the company's Forzani acquisition held back profit, said Chief Executive Officer Stephen Wetmore in a release.
The C$771 million purchase of Forzani Group Ltd FGL.TO, the country's top sports retailer, cleared a review by the Competition Bureau in early August. Canadian Tire said it expects that transaction to close in the current quarter.
($1=$1 Canadian) (Reporting by S. John Tilak and Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)