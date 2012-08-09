Aug 9 Canadian Tire Corp reported
higher quarterly profit on Thursday, helped in part by retail
sales growth, strong performance in its financial services
business and last year's acquisition of sporting goods retailer
Forzani.
The company, one of Canada's biggest and best-known
retailers, agreed to buy Forzani Group Ltd, now FGL Sports, in
May 2011.
Net income for the second quarter rose to C$133.7 million,
or C$1.63 a share, from C$105.8 million, or C$1.29 a year
earlier. Revenue rose 16.4 percent to C$2.99 billion.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Janet Guttsman)