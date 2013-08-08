* Says to look for a partner for C$4.4 billion credit card
portfolio
* Second-quarter earnings C$1.91 per share vs C$1.63
year-ago
* Revenue rises 1 pct
Aug 8 Canadian Tire Corp, best known
for its automotive and homeware stores, said it would seek a
financial partner for its C$4.4 billion credit card portfolio to
reduce funding risks.
The company did not provide details but said the proposed
partnership would help it in its efforts to integrate its
financial services business with its retail operations.
"As a result of that work, we are now well-positioned to
explore an arrangement that would allow us to increase our
financial flexibility while continuing to enjoy the substantial
contributions of our financial services business," Chief
Executive Stephen Wetmore said in a statement on Thursday.
The company said it expects any such partnership to have
little impact on jobs and existing operations.
Canadian Tire's financial services business contributed 8.4
percent to its total revenue of C$3.02 billion in the quarter
ended June.
The company, which said in May that it would create a real
estate investment trust through an initial public offering in
the fall of 2013, also named the two top executives for the
trust.
Canadian Tire appointed Ken Silver, who has been with the
company for more than 20 years and has been managing its real
estate portfolio, as chief executive of the REIT. Louis Forbes
has been named the chief financial officer. He joins from
Primaris, a Canadian REIT.
The retailer reported a 16 percent rise in second-quarter
profit as higher sales in its namesake stores boosted margins.
Net income rose to C$154.9 million ($148.6 million), or
C$1.91 per share. Revenue increased 1 percent.
Canadian Tire stores sell items such as bicycles and skates
alongside home and automotive products. Same-store sales in this
business rose 2 percent in the quarter.
The company also owns menswear chain Mark's and sporting
goods stores Sports Chek and Sports Experts as well as gas
stations. Nearly 90 percent of Canadians live within 15 minutes
of one of its stores, according to the company.
Same-store sales at Mark's increased 6.4 percent.
Overall, gross margins improved 4.2 percent to C$758.2
million due to less discounting and a favorable mix of products,
Canadian Tire said.