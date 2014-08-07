Aug 7 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and named Michael Medline chief executive, effective Dec. 1

Medline, who will also serve as the president, will take over from Stephen Wetmore, who has agreed to remain on the board in a new, non-executive position of deputy chairman, Canadian Tire said on Thursday.

The company, best known for selling automotive products and home ware, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$178.9 million, or C$2.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from C$154.9 million, or C$1.91 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)