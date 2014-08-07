BRIEF-Kinder Morgan says open season for Trans Mountain expansion concludes
* Collectively firm shippers have made 15- & 20-year commitments of 707,500 barrels per day or about 80 percent capacity on the expanded pipeline
Aug 7 Retailer Canadian Tire Corp reported a higher quarterly profit and named Michael Medline chief executive, effective Dec. 1
Medline, who will also serve as the president, will take over from Stephen Wetmore, who has agreed to remain on the board in a new, non-executive position of deputy chairman, Canadian Tire said on Thursday.
The company, best known for selling automotive products and home ware, said net income attributable to shareholders rose to C$178.9 million, or C$2.12 per share, in the second quarter ended June 28, from C$154.9 million, or C$1.91 per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
March 22 With the United States about to become a net exporter of natural gas for the first time in 60 years, Intercontinental Exchange Inc said on Wednesday it would begin trading the first-ever U.S. liquefied natural gas futures contract in May.
* Moleculin receives Orphan Drug designation for Annamycin for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia