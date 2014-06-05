BRIEF-Pacific Exploration says targeting 2017 net exit production between 80,000-85,000 BOE/D
* Pacific provides first quarter 2017 operational update and 2017 outlook & guidance
TORONTO, June 5 Canadian Western Bank said on Thursday its fiscal second-quarter net profit rose 19 percent from a year earlier on strong loan growth and it boosted its dividend amid an optimistic outlook for the rest of the year.
Canadian Western, the country's No. 7 bank by market capitalization, earned C$51.2 million, or 63 Canadian cents a share on a diluted basis, in the three months ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$43.0 million, or 54 Canadian cents a share.
Adjusted cash earnings per common share, which excludes the after-tax amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets and non-tax deductible changes, rose 18 percent to 65 Canadian cents a share.
Analysts had expected a profit of 61 Canadian cents per share.
While Canada's larger bank focus their lending businesses on residential mortgages, Edmonton, Alberta-based Canadian Western has carved out a niche in business lending to companies active in the Alberta oil sands.
NEW YORK, March 15 Markets are emboldened by the tone of monetary policymakers following an interest rate hike on Wednesday, but now is not the time to take on more risk in U.S. corporate debt, top BlackRock Inc bond investor Rick Rieder said.
* Asx alert-d13 mesmer technology licensed to Booz Allen Hamilton-d13.ax