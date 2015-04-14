MADRID, April 14 Spain's Telefonica is
open to offering its rivals rights to premium television content
at low prices to ease anti-trust concerns over its planned
acquisition of pay-per-view platform Canal+, a source close to
the company said on Tuesday.
"Telefonica is open to offer concessions to buy Canal+. The
next two weeks could be decisive in seeing if this operation
will go forward," the source said.
Competition watchdog CNMC was not immediately available to
respond to the remarks, while Telefonica declined to comment.
In November, the CNMC opened an in-depth antitrust
investigation into Telefonica's acquisition of pay-TV firm
Distribuidora de Television (DTS), known as Canal+ and majority
owned by media group Prisa.
Telefonica, which already owns 44 percent of the pay-TV
firm, made a bid for the remaining stake in May 2014, which
would make it the leading pay-TV operator in Spain. The deal has
since been under CNMC investigation.
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by
Carlos Ruano and Mark Potter)