Oct 27 Canadian construction equipment maker
Canam Group Inc's quarterly profit rose on strength
across segments and a one-time gain from an insurance proceed.
Net income for the quarter ended September 24 rose to C$9.7
million ($9.6 million), or 22 Canadian cents a share, compared
with C$2.4 million, or 5 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.
The death of an executive officer with Canam's American
subsidiary led to a tax-free $10 million gain for the company.
Canam, which designs and manufactures welded beams, joists
and girders, said its revenue rose 9 percent to C$225.6 million.
The company said higher joist and steel deck activities,
helped it post better sales, even though the North American
non-residential construction market remained highly competitive.
Steel deck is used to support the concrete or insulating
membrane of a roof, while joist girder is a primary structural
component of a building.
Separately, the company also said it may buy back 5 percent
of its shares for cancellation.
($1 = 1.014 Canadian Dollars)
