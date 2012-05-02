GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks at 19-mth high, dollar up as Yellen puts March rate hike in play
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
CALGARY, Alberta May 2 The Canaport liquefied natural gas import terminal at Saint John, New Brunswick, will be closed until mid-month as the company works on its C$43 million ($43.5 million) Boil-Off Gas project to cut emissions on the site.
Kate Shannon, a spokeswoman for Canaport, said the work is not expected to delay any planned cargoes at the terminal during the two-week shutdown.
Work on the BOG project includes installing a fourth boil-off gas compressor and a new booster gas compressor. ($1 = 0.9890 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Haggett)
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.1 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.