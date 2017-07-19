FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2017 / 10:32 AM

India's Canara Bank Q1 net profit misses estimates; bad loans rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - India's Canara Bank posted a lower-than-expected quarterly net profit on Wednesday, hurt by higher bad loan provisions.

Net profit rose to 2.52 billion rupees ($39.18 million) in its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, from 2.29 billion rupees a year earlier, the country's fifth largest state-run lender by assets said. bit.ly/2tpD7he

Analysts on average had expected the Bengaluru-based bank to report a net profit of 3.56 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Provisions for the quarter rose to 22.04 billion rupees from 14.93 billion rupees year ago.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 10.56 percent at end-June from 9.63 percent at March-end. ($1 = 64.3225 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

