NEW YORK, March 24 A New York hedge fund founder
who before turning age 30 lost nearly all of the roughly $57
million he oversaw in less than three weeks is expected to be
sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to
fraud, a federal judge wrote.
Owen Li, the founder of Canarsie Capital LLC, is also
expected to be required to pay $56.8 million of restitution to
his investors, and serve three years of supervised release, U.S.
District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan wrote on Thursday.
The judge is expected to formally sentence Li at an April 21
hearing, and can change his mind.
Scott Resnik, a lawyer for Li, did not immediately respond
to requests for comment. A spokeswoman for U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara in Manhattan declined immediate comment.
The punishment would cap the abrupt downfall of Li, a former
trading assistant at a unit of Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon Group
who formed Canarsie, named for a Brooklyn neighborhood, in 2012.
Li pleaded guilty in December, when he was 29, to counts of
securities fraud and making a false statement.
Prosecutors said his fund suffered catastrophic losses in
January 2015 after he had moved nearly its entire portfolio into
long, unhedged market index options whose value collapsed as
prices moved in the opposite direction.
According to prosecutors, the collapse occurred after Li had
lied to his investors by overstating Canarsie's performance, and
misled the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission about trades
he had fraudulently reported to conceal his use of leverage and
the size of an investment in Facebook Inc.
The SEC, which banned Li from the securities industry, said
his trades caused $56.5 million of losses in his main fund from
Dec. 31, 2014 to Jan. 16, 2015, leaving it with just $211,685 of
cash.
It said he wrote to his investors on Jan. 20, 2015 to
express "extreme sorrow" for the collapse.
Sweet said federal guidelines called for at least a 6-1/2
year prison term, but that Li deserved less because he "owned
up" quickly, and cooperated with prosecutors despite knowing
criminal charges were likely.
The judge said "this sort of acceptance of responsibility is
extraordinary," and expressed hope that his lack of criminal
history and "manifest remorse" would allow him to eventually
find work, rebuild his life and start repaying his victims.
The case is U.S. v. Li, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00870.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)