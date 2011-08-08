Fed issues revised scenarios for bank stress tests after error
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The Federal Reserve on Friday issued revised macroeconomic scenarios for its 2017 stress testing programs to correct an error having to do with corporate yields.
* European Medicines Agency takes 250,000 sq ft
* Rent of 46.50 stg per sq ft
LONDON Aug 8 Canary Wharf Group said the European Medicines Agency has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet in a new 20-story tower in the east London financial district.
It will pay rent of 46.50 pounds ($76.19) per square foot and the 25-year lease includes a rent-free period of 37 months, Canary Wharf said on Monday. EMA has an option to take four more floors in the 500,000 square-foot building at 25 Churchill Place and construction will begin at the end of this year.
Rents for the best office space in Canary Wharf were 37.50 pounds per square foot in the second quarter of this year versus 55 pounds in the main City of London financial district, property broker CB Richard Ellis said.
In December, JP Morgan paid 495 million pounds for the Canary Wharf tower formerly occupied by Lehman Brothers and said it would develop a nearby 1.9 million square feet project.
($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill. Editing by Jane Merriman)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.
JAKARTA/TORONTO, Feb 10 Freeport-McMoRan Inc said on Friday that an export ban remains in place at its copper mine in Indonesia, the world's second-biggest, because it has not yet reached agreement with the government on a new mining permit.