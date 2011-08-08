* European Medicines Agency takes 250,000 sq ft

* Rent of 46.50 stg per sq ft

LONDON Aug 8 Canary Wharf Group said the European Medicines Agency has agreed to lease 250,000 square feet in a new 20-story tower in the east London financial district.

It will pay rent of 46.50 pounds ($76.19) per square foot and the 25-year lease includes a rent-free period of 37 months, Canary Wharf said on Monday. EMA has an option to take four more floors in the 500,000 square-foot building at 25 Churchill Place and construction will begin at the end of this year.

Rents for the best office space in Canary Wharf were 37.50 pounds per square foot in the second quarter of this year versus 55 pounds in the main City of London financial district, property broker CB Richard Ellis said.

In December, JP Morgan paid 495 million pounds for the Canary Wharf tower formerly occupied by Lehman Brothers and said it would develop a nearby 1.9 million square feet project.

($1 = 0.610 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tom Bill. Editing by Jane Merriman)