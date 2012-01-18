(Adds details)

LONDON, Jan 18 Canary Wharf Group has bought the full ownership of Wood Wharf Limited Partnership for 90.4 million pounds ($80.4 million), as it looks to take great control of the its east London financial hub expansion.

The company, which is majority owned by Songbird Estates said on Wednesday it paid 52.4 million pounds for British Waterways' 50 percent interest in Wood Wharf, and 38 million pounds for Ballymore's 25 percent stake.

Wood Wharf is behind a mixed use development scheme of the same name adjacent to the Canary Wharf estate, which in 2009 received planning consent for 4.8 million square feet, an area almost one third the size of the Canary Wharf estate.

Canary Wharf Group already owned 25 percent of Wood Wharf. It said that it now had a development pipeline at Canary Wharf with planning permission for 5.29 million square feet.

In September, the company told Reuters that it aimed to help double the size of Canary Wharf of the same name by 2021, soaking up capacity for an extra 100,000 passengers a day from Crossrail and undertaking demand-led developments. ($1 = 0.6513 British pounds) (Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)