Chicago May 29 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's
drug, Opdivo, improved survival for patients with the most
common form of lung cancer, nearly doubling survival for those
with high levels of a specific protein in their tumors compared
with chemotherapy, according to clinical trial results presented
on Friday.
The trial found that Opdivo, part of a new class of drugs
that harness the immune system to fight cancer, reduced by 27
percent the risk of death from advanced non-squamous non-small
cell lung cancer (NSCLC), compared with chemotherapy. The
benefit reached 60 percent for patients with the highest levels
of the PD-L1 protein.
The Bristol drug was approved by U.S. regulators in December
to treat advanced melanoma and competes with Keytruda from Merck
& Co Inc. Investors have been keeping a close eye on
Opdivo's performance in lung cancer, the most common form of the
disease worldwide, and a far larger market. Opdivo was cleared
in March to treat the less-common squamous type of NSCLC.
Between 85 percent and 90 percent of all lung cancers are NSCLC,
and more than two-thirds of those are the non-squamous type,
according to the American Cancer Society.
This latest trial, presented at the annual meeting of the
American Society of Clinical Oncology, involved 582 previously
treated patients with non-squamous NSCLC.
"This marks the end of the chemotherapy era in second-line
treatment of lung cancer," said Fouad Namouni, who oversees
Opdivo development at Bristol-Myers.
He said the company is talking with the Food and Drug
Administration about applying to expand approval for Opdivo, or
nivolumab, to include advanced non-squamous NSCLC. Bristol is
also studying Opdivo on its own and in combination with another
immunotherapy called Yervoy as an initial treatment for lung
cancer.
The trial results showed median overall survival of 12.2
months for the Opdivo group compared with 9.4 months for
patients treated with docetaxel. For the subgroup of patients
with high levels of PD-L1, which is used by tumors to evade the
body's defenses, median survival exceeded 17 months with Opdivo,
compared with 9 months for chemotherapy patients.
"While nivolumab appears to be more potent against this most
common lung cancer, it is important to note that it is also far
easier on patients compared to the standard second-line
treatment," said Dr. Luis Paz-Ares, a professor of medicine at
Hospital Universitario 12 de Octubre in Madrid, and the study's
lead author.
One in 10 Opdivo patients in the trial experienced serious
side effects, compared with more than half of patients in the
chemotherapy group.
The ASCO conference also featured results from an
early-stage study of Opdivo showing that 19 percent of patients
with advanced liver cancer responded to the antibody with tumor
shrinkage of more than 30 percent.
Researchers said that compares with a response rate of just
2 percent for Nexavar, the only currently approved systemic
treatment for advanced liver cancer. Nexavar is produced by
subsidiaries of Bayer AG and Amgen Inc
(Editing by Andre Grenon)